1100-year-old Shivaling Found By ASI In Vietnam Temple; EAM Hails 'civilisational Connect'

The Archaeological Survey of India on Wednesday unearthed a monolithic sandstone Shiva Linga of the 9th Common Era during its conservation project. The structure was excavated from the Cham Temple Complex at the My Son Sanctuary of Vietnam.

Praising the ASI on the discovery, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the finding reaffirms a “civilizational connect” between the devotees of Lord Shiva around the world. He tweeted photos from the excavation and recalled his pleasant visit to the sanctuary in 2011.

Monolithic sandstone Shiv Linga of 9th c CE is latest find in ongoing conservation project. Applaud @ASIGoI team for their work at Cham Temple Complex, My Son, #Vietnam. Warmly recall my visit there in 2011. pic.twitter.com/7FHDB6NAxz — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 27, 2020

Massive Finding At Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi

In another massive discovery, a five-foot Shivaling, seven pillars of black touchstone, six pillars of red sandstone, and broken idols of Devi-Devtas were found at Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi temple site. Informing about the findings, Champat Rai, General Secy of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust, said that for 10 days the ground at the site was being leveled and that is when the pillars in the debris and other items were found.

