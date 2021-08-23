Asia Pacific Sovereign Ratings Can Withstand COVID-19 Waves For One, Two Years: S&P

The S&P Global Ratings on Monday said that the low vaccination rates could cause resurgences of new COVID-19 cases in parts of Asia Pacific in the coming years. The agency raised concern over the financial outlook of the region as the governments' measures to suppress new infections could have an effect on the economic growth of the region. Earlier, the S&P Global Ratings had said that the persistent Coronavirus waves were serving the southeast Asian economies with tough headwinds.

Will Covid-19 Waves Wash Away Sovereign Credit Support In Asia-Pacific?

According to a report published and titled 'Will Covid-19 Waves Wash Away Sovereign Credit Support In Asia-Pacific?', the S&P Global Ratings shows clear concern over the repeated COVID-19 waves. The agency believes that the resurgence of the virus could have a grave effect on the structure of the Asia Pacific region. "COVID-19 does limited damage to the economic growth trend and structural fiscal performance of most sovereigns in the region," said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Kim Eng Tan.

"Consequently, most sovereign ratings in the region are likely to remain unchanged over the next one to two years," Tan said. However, the report also pointed out how sovereigns' fiscal resilience to future shocks could weaken as government debt levels keep rising in the continued struggle with the pandemic. "The impact of further waves of COVID-19 infections could lower sovereign ratings that already have negative outlooks, especially if revenue growth disappoints and interest rates rebound by more than we expect. It could also drag on the upward momentum of other sovereign ratings," Tan added.

However, S&P Global Ratings also added that it does not expect any persisting issues to change the overall stability of Asia Pacific sovereign ratings. It cleared that the analyses estimate the impact of two more COVID-19 waves over the next year. Conclusions are derived from amounts of buffer these sovereign ratings have before falling to lows.

Growth outlooks diminished by pandemic says S&P

Earlier, on August 19, the S&P Global Ratings said that the emerging southeast Asian economies are facing troubles in growth outlooks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The S&P also added that private consumption and services will be hit hardest due to the COVID waves. Stressing on their observation, the agency said that the duration and severity of the pandemic have been more adverse than expected. It noted that even though the economies adapted to reduced mobility through the lockdown, the longer duration of these restrictions is causing the economic costs to go up.

(IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK)