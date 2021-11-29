Asian Leaders At ECO Summit Call For Boosting Economic Ties With Afghanistan

Leaders of several Asian countries at the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) summit in Turkmenistan on Sunday, called for boosting their economic ties with Afghanistan. The countries, which are a part of the 10-member Economic Cooperation Organisation that included Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan and six ex-Soviet nations, also vowed to provide humanitarian and financial assistance to the war-torn country that currently stands at the brink of economic collapse after Taliban takeover in August prompted world powers to freeze financial assets and aids to the nation.

According to the Associated Press, the participating countries in the summit also called for removing trade barriers and developing new transport corridors across the region. However, the leaders also voiced concerns over the harrowing humanitarian situation, that has continued to deteriorate despite the Taliban promising a much moderate regime than its erstwhile rule.

'The Islamic world needs to pool efforts to help Afghanistan:' PK President

Speaking at the summit, Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Sunday, highlighted the threat to Afghanistan's economy and a potential financial collapse. Calling on countries to 'move quickly' towards helping Afghanistan to stabilise, he added that "the Islamic world needs to pool efforts to help avert a catastrophe that could foment chaos and conflict." Emphasising the need to shore up the country's health care, which according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) Chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is "on the brink of collapse". President Alvi also called on the national leaders to offer generous humanitarian assistance. Also, he noted that the stabilisation of Afghanistan would allow the implementation of long-stalled infrastructure projects, including a gas pipeline, railways and power grids connecting the neighbouring countries in the region.

On the other hand, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also stressed the importance of rebuilding the Afghan economy before the "country's meltdown triggered a massive refugee exodus," the Associated Press reported. He also informed that Turkish humanitarian groups have also amped up efforts to deliver life-saving assistance to the citizen reeling under cash crunch and the impact of severe winter. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi also pledged to offer help noting that the war-torn country "desperately needs" food and fuel supplies to battle the looming winter.

