Asiana Airlines To Stop Selling Seats Next To Emergency Exit After Mid-air Debacle

After a man accidentally opened an emergency door mid-air, Asiana Airlines announced that it will stop selling tickets for seats that are near certain emergency exits. The airlines made the announcement on Sunday that it will refrain from selling tickets to emergency exit seats of its Airbus A321-200 aircraft, CNN reported. The airlines stated in a statement that the seat numbers include 26A on the 174-seat A321s and number 31A on the 195-seat model. The seats in question are closest to the doors on the left-hand side of the single-aisle aircraft.

“This measure is a safety precaution and applies even if the flight is full,” the airlines stated in a statement on Sunday. On Friday a rowdy passenger allegedly opened an emergency door of an Asiana Airlines plane moments before it landed in Daegu airport. While no major casualty took place following the incident many passengers who were sitting nearby said that they faced breathing issues and were rushed to the hospital. On questioning the passenger it was revealed that he took such measures because he felt suffocated inside the aircraft.

A man on a Asiana Airlines plane was arrested for opening the emergency exit door while still 700ft in the air before landing 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/5rCblyRQmj — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) May 26, 2023

12 people suffered minor injuries

After the aircraft landed on Friday, the Daegu Fire Department revealed that 12 people suffered minor injuries from hyperventilation. Nine of them were taken to hospitals in Daegu. The jet took off from Jeju Island, off South Korea’s southern coast. Following the incident, local police said that the man was arrested immediately. The passenger also told police that he was under a lot of stress after he lost his job. He also told the authorities that he pulled the leaver because he wanted to get off the aircraft “as quickly as possible”. The flight also had several schoolchildren who were shocked by the whole ordeal. "The children were shaking, crying, and frightened,” the parents of one of the pupils told the South Korean news outlet, Yonhap.