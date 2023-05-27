Asiana Plane Passenger Who Opened Door Mid-air Tells Police He 'felt Suffocated'

The passenger who opened the door of an Asiana Airlines plane just before it landed told the police that he did so because he felt “suffocated” inside the plane. According to South Korean News Agency Yonhap, the rowdy passenger told the police during the questioning that he opened the gates while the plane was landing to get out of the aircraft “as quickly as possible”. During a conversation with the South Korean news agency Yonhap, a police official revealed on Saturday that the passenger mentioned during the questioning that he was under a lot of stress after losing his job.

On Friday, police detained a man in his thirties on suspicion of pulling the door lever of an Asiana Airlines plane, which suddenly opened about 213 meters above the ground. The doors opened right before the plane landed at Daegu International Airport in Daegu. After the passenger told the authorities that he opened the door because he wanted to get off the aircraft quickly, the police are now planning to request an arrest warrant for the man. The police will be seeking an arrest warrant for the man for allegedly violating the aviation security law.

A man on a Asiana Airlines plane was arrested for opening the emergency exit door while still 700ft in the air before landing 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/5rCblyRQmj — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) May 26, 2023

What went down on the fateful day?

Panic erupted on Asiana Airlines flight OZ8124 when the man in question allegedly pulled the lever of the plane doors. As per the report, the plane departed from Jeju Islands on Friday morning. While the plane landed safely with all 194 passengers alive, half a dozen of them revealed that they are experiencing breathing issues due to the depressurisation. According to Yonhap, the passengers who faced breathing issues were later rushed to the hospital. The flight also had several schoolchildren who were shocked by the whole ordeal. "The children were shaking, crying, and frightened,” the parents of one of the pupils told the South Korean news outlet.