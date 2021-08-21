Assam: Pro-Taliban Sympathizers Arrested For Posting 'inflammatory Posts' On Social Media

Assam police arrested 14 people across the state on Saturday for supporting the Taliban's insurgence in Afghanistan. The accused had been arrested for allegedly uploading social media posts that revolved around the Taliban and its takeover of Afghanistan. The Assam Police notified this and also assured that they would further monitor such activities and would take necessary action against such miscreants.

What about the arrest?

The accused had been arrested on Friday night and were booked under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This included the Unlawful (prevention) Act, the IT Act and The Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Assam Police while making the arrests said, "We were on alert and monitoring social media for inflammatory posts."

Ground report of the incident

A person identified as Maulana Faizul Karim had posted inflammatory posts for the first time on August 16, in support of the Taliban. Following his posts, several other people joined in and opined on the same.

Based on the investigation conducted by the Assam Police these 14 people were further arrested from several parts of Assam. The Police had registered a message that no such action would be tolerated and anyone found involved in such acts would be dealt with a firm hand. Charges of sedition had also been imposed on the miscreants. Assam Police recognised this as a direct threat to national security.

Facebook bans Taliban-related content

Earlier this week, Facebook confirmed that it will continue to ban Taliban content from its platforms as it considers the group to be a terrorist organisation. The company has a dedicated team of Afghan experts to monitor and remove content linked to the group A Facebook spokesperson told BBC, "The Taliban is sanctioned as a terrorist organization under US law and we have banned them from our services under our Dangerous Organisation policies. This means we remove accounts maintained by or on behalf of the Taliban and prohibit praise, support, and representation of them". Facebook has informed, "We also have a dedicated team of Afghanistan experts, who are native Dari and Pashto speakers and have knowledge of local context, helping to identify and alert us to emerging issues on the platform."

Image Credits - AP/PIXABAY