Assassinated Haiti President Was Shot 12 Times, Assailants Gouged Out Eye: Probe Agencies

Haiti President Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated at his residence on Wednesday, was shot at least 12 times and his eye was gouged out, investigation agencies probing the case informed. Moïse was shot with large-and-small calibre weapons, Pétion-Ville deputy justice of the peace told the local newspaper. Along with that, the President’s office room and bedroom had been ransacked, he added.

Haitian Police fatally shot four suspects while twenty-six Colombians and two Haitian-Americans have been arrested so far over Moïse’s assassination. The police recovered Colombian passports, assault rifles, machetes, walkie-talkies, and materials including bolt cutters and hammers have been from the detainees.

Assailants open-fired at Prez’s resident

Unidentified assailants stormed into Moïse's residence disguised as US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents around 1 am local time. They were heard yelling in Spanish and English while they infringed into the Prez's resident at Pout-au-Prince and riddled a dozen bullets, leaving him dead and his wife Martine Moïse severely injured, police informed. The children of the couple hid in one of the rooms and are the time and are currently, the police added.

The deceased President Jovonel Moïse took over the leadership of the poorest nation in the western hemisphere in this darkest hours. He faced severe corruption allegations in economic management, a surge of street protests and criminal activities, and antisocial behaviour like kidnapping, gang violence, drug abuse, robbery, and murders.

UN Security Council may intervene

Following the death of President Jovenel Moïse, Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph declared martial law over Haiti's territory. "Following an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers, we decided to declare a martial law throughout the country," Joseph said

In a statement, Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric expressed his heartfelt condolences to the people and government of Haiti, as well as the late president's family. The Secretary-General urged all Haitians to uphold the constitution, remain united in the face of this heinous atrocity, and reject all forms of violence. The international community has strongly criticized the killing. US President Joe Biden has called it 'heinous'. Canadian President Justin Trudeau referred to the incident as "appalling".

Haiti left with a power vacuum

The impoverished nation is now left with a power vacuum. In the wake of the emergency, law, and order, COVID-19 protocols, food supplies, and healthcare facilities have toppled leading to alarming fear among citizens in the nation. On Wednesday morning, the government declared a two-week emergency. Furthermore, Dominican Republic has announced a closedown of borders and halt international flights from its neighbour.

(With AP inputs)