AstraZeneca CEO Says Low Uptake Of Its Vaccine Responsible For Abrupt Spike In COVID Cases

Amid soaring COVID-19 cases in the European countries, AstraZeneca’s CEO Pascal Soriot said that the low uptake of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab was resulting in the sudden spike in infections disease, The Guardian reported on Monday. Citing BBC Radio 4's Today Programme, the British daily newspaper said variations in "T-cell immunity" between the jab might indicate that those who received the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine had longer-lasting immune protection against the virus. Notably, T cells are part of the immune system and grow from stem cells in the bone marrow. They help guard the body against disease and may help fight cancer and other vulnerable diseases.

"It’s really interesting when you look at the UK. There was a big peak of viruses but not so many hospitalisations relative to Europe. In the UK [the Oxford/AstraZeneca] vaccine was used to immunise older people whereas in Europe people thought initially the vaccine doesn’t work in older people,"

The Guardian quoted Soriot as saying during the Radio programme. "What I’m saying is that T-cells do matter and in particular it compares to the strength of the response, particularly in elderly people, and this jab has been shown to spur T-cells to a higher degree in older people. There’s no proof of anything … we don’t know. But we need more data to analyse this and get the answer," added Soriot.

It is worth mentioning Germany was among the first European countries that provide a nod to inject AstraZeneca jab to people over 65 despite evidence that shows the vaccine has some negative impact on elderly people. Subsequently, other countries like Italy, France, Poland and Sweden, followed Germany, however, some of them reversed their decision after several reports of blood clots emerged including the research prepared by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Negative impact of AstraZeneca's vaccine

Interestingly, several countries including, Belgium, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Russia are witnessing a heavy surge in coronavirus cases. However, the UK, which has allowed the authorisation of AstraZeneca's vaccine, has seen a heavy influx of COVID-19 cases but less hospitalisation as compared to other European nations. Citing the example of the UK, AstraZeneca CEO said Boris Johnson decision led to less hospitalisation.

In August 2021, a nursing assistant who got paralysed after taking the COVID-19 vaccine was finally recogniSed as a victim of an industrial accident in South Korea, allowing her to receive government benefits. According to the state-run Korea Workers' Compensation & Welfare Service, the nursing assistant was diagnosed with acute encephalomyelitis after receiving AstraZeneca's shot on March 12. An official of the health service stated that the woman had no underlying illnesses, the side effects and the vaccination appeared to be causally related.

