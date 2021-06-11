AstraZeneca-Oxford's COVID-19 Vaccines Linked To Small Risk Of Low Platelet Count: Study

The Oxford and AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine also known as Covishield may be associated with a very small risk of developing a blood condition involving low platelet counts, stated a new national study in the UK. The huge risk of a condition called idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) being developed in recipients of the jab is estimated to be 11 per million doses. The researchers noted that similar figures are seen in other vaccines for flu, measles, mumps and rubella (MMR).

In this condition, platelets are reduced in numbers which help the blood cells to prevent blood loss when the vessels are damaged. The researchers said that it can either result in no symptoms or lead to an increased risk of bleeding, clotting. The study led by researchers at the University of Edinburgh, UK said that the people at most risks from the condition appeared to be older with a median age of 69 years old and also had at least one pre-existing chronic health problem such as coronary heart disease, diabetes or kidney disease.

Hence, the researchers advised, “Researchers say that the increased chance of developing ITP after receiving the vaccine remains smaller than the risk of developing it because of Covid-19 and should not deter the rollout of the vaccine programme. The same risk was not found for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Other vaccines were not included in the study.”

Less number of vaccinated participants

The researchers were also unable to establish a link between other forms of clotting, including the rare form termed cerebral venous sinus thrombosis or CVST as only a few people included in the study were vaccinated against COVID-19. Only 2.5 million participants of the study out of a total of 5.4 million in Scotland had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. It is also the first such analysis of ITP, clotting and bleeding events following the COVID-19 vaccination for an entire country. Hence, the researchers noted that the rare risk of developing low platelet counts should not impact the roll out of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine.

They explained, “The research team, led by the University of Edinburgh, analysed a dataset as part of the EAVE II project, which uses anonymised linked patient data to track the pandemic and the vaccine roll out in real time.”

‘This is a careful analysis’

The Director of the University of Edinburgh’s Usher Institute and EAVE II study lead, Professor Aziz Sheikh said, “This careful analysis of an entire country’s vaccination programme, which involved the study of over 2.5m first dose vaccines, has found a small increase in the risk of ITP, clotting and bleeding events following the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. This very small risk is important, but needs to be seen within the context of the very clear benefits of the vaccines and potentially higher risks of these outcomes in those who develop Covid-19.”

