AstraZeneca Trials Show 3rd COVID Jab Increases Antibody Response Against Omicron

Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca on Thursday said that preliminary data from the ongoing trial of its COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria, showed that when it is given as a third booster, the immune response against Omicron variant is increased along with other variants of SARS-CoV-2 such as Beta, Delta, Alpha and Gamma. The drugmaker also said that the results of the trials were observed among individuals previously vaccinated against the coronavirus with either Vaxzevria or an mRNA vaccine.

The official release stated, “Positive results from a preliminary analysis of an ongoing safety and immunogenicity trial (D7220C00001) showed that Vaxzevria (ChAdOx1-S [Recombinant]), when given as a third dose booster, increased the immune response to Beta, Delta, Alpha and Gamma SARS-CoV-2 variants, while a separate analysis of samples from the trial showed increased antibody response to the Omicron variant.”

AstraZeneca noted that a separate Phase IV trial reported in a “preprint with The Lancet on SSRN showed that a third dose of Vaxzevria substantially increased antibody levels following a primary vaccine series with CoronaVac (Sinovac Biotech).” it is pertinent to note that the latest data by the pharmaceutical giant “add to the growing body of evidence supporting Vaxzevria as a third dose booster irrespective of the primary vaccination schedules tested”.

Data shows Vaxzevria’s ‘important role’ as third dose: AstraZeneca official

Mene Pangalos, executive vice president, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, AstraZeneca has said in a statement, “Vaxzevria has protected hundreds of millions of people from COVID-19 around the world and these data show that it has an important role to play as a third dose booster, including when used after other vaccines. Given the ongoing urgency of the pandemic and Vaxzevria's increased immune response to the Omicron variant, we will continue to progress regulatory submissions around the world for its use as a third dose booster.”

Meanwhile, Andrew J Pollard, chief investigator and director of the Oxford Vaccine Group at the University of Oxford said, “These important studies show that a third dose of Vaxzevria after two initial doses of the same vaccine, or after mRNA or inactivated vaccines, strongly boosts immunity against COVID-19. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is suitable as an option to enhance immunity in the population for countries considering booster programmes, adding to the protection already demonstrated with the first two doses.”

(Image: Unsplash/AP)