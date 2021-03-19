'AstraZeneca Vaccine Safe' Says EMA As EU Countries Resume Inoculation Drive

After concluding its preliminary review of people vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca, European Medicines Agency (EMA) committee, PRAC, on Thursday announced that the medicine is "safe and effective." According to the European Medicines Agency, those who received the AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine found no serious risk of blood clots (thromboembolic events) in their body. Furthermore, the EMA acknowledged that the vaccine can be linked to extremely rare cases of blood clots associated with thrombocytopenia, or low levels of blood platelets (elements in the blood that make it clot), either with bleeding or without it, including very rare cases of clots in the vessels draining blood from the brain (CVST).

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is 'safe and effective': European Medicines Agency

EMA affirmed, "However, in the light of its findings, patients should be aware of the remote possibility of such syndromes, and if symptoms suggestive of clotting problems occur patients should seek immediate medical attention and inform healthcare professionals of their recent vaccination." As per EMA, there have been only a few cases reported related to this issue. It said that, as of now, around 20 million people in the European Economic Area (EEA) and the UK had received the vaccine. Out of which, "only 7 cases of blood clots" and 18 cases of CVST (Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis) have been reported.

EU countries resume vaccination drive

After the EU medicine agency said that AstraZeneca is safe, several European countries have announced the resumption of the COVID-19 vaccination drive. Germany has said that it would resume administering the AstraZeneca vaccine from today (March 16, 2021) itself. France Prime Minister Jean Castex said that he will receive the medicine as soon as possible to regain people's trust in medicine. Italy, Cyprus, Latvia and Lithuania said that they would also restart the vaccination drive soon.

On March 15, European countries including Germany, Italy, France, Danish, Norwegian, Icelandic and several others halted their rollouts of AstraZeneca jabs after reports of serious blood clotting. AstraZeneca has been embroiled in controversy in Europe, with some governments initially even refusing to certify use for people aged over 65 despite scientific advice finding no reason for limits. Italy and Austria have also banned the use of shots from separate batches, while Bulgaria and Thailand have said that they would delay its rollout. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health had said in a separate statement that it decided to “pause” AstraZeneca vaccinations following the report of a death in Denmark as a result of a blood clot.

(with inputs from ANI)