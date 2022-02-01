Astronaut Shares Images Of Arabian Peninsula Taken From ISS; 'look Like True Work Of Art'

German European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer has shared a set of mesmerizing images of the Arabian Peninsula which has been taken from outer space. The astronaut who is currently stationed in the International Space Station shared pictures on his Twitter account in which attractive bright colours and patterns that resemble a painting can be seen. In the tweet, he wrote, “Seen from above, our Earth looks like a true work of art.”

The images showcase broad sweeping lines that imitate brush strokes over a huge and colourful area as viewed from his perspective. Indicating those images, at a point he asked himself, “I also wonder what these shapes and lines in the desert are.”

Seen from above, our Earth looks like a true work of art 🎨🖌️ I took these colourful pictures of the Arabian Peninsula, but I also wonder what these shapes and lines in the desert are 🤔 #EarthObservation #CosmicKiss pic.twitter.com/MwOwKxUXUg — Matthias Maurer (@astro_matthias) January 30, 2022

Mission 'Cosmic Kiss' assigned to Matthias Maurer

Maurer, who joined ESA in July 2015, is undertaking his first mission for the ISS, called Cosmic Kiss. According to PetaPixel, he was launched as part of SpaceX Crew-3 on November 11, 2021, from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, along with astronauts Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, as well as Kayla Barron. He is considered to be the second ESA astronaut to travel underneath NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

Furthermore, in the mission Cosmic Kiss, Maurer will supervise and conduct 36 German and over 100 international experiments. As per DLR, these experiments and research will cover a wide variety of topics, including life sciences, materials science, physics and biology, medicine, as well as Earth observation, and will include both basic and software-oriented research. The German Aerospace Center's website has detailed information on some of the individual tests, PetaPixel reported.

Other stunning images from ISS

In addition to this, earlier in the month of August 2021, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet had shared stunning images of space from the International Space Station. He shared two photographs where he captured a view of the star-lit sky from orbit. From the two images, one of which exhibits a satellite in the right-hand side corner and the other of which showcase a dazzling sunny reflection. Further, the French astronaut with the European Space Agency, stated in the post that photographing in space is challenging because of the lack of light.

Take a look at the images: