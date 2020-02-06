Astronomers Say They've Found A Dead 'monster Galaxy' Lurking In A Distant Universe

Astronomers are concerned to study about an ultramassive giant galaxy that dates back to the early days of the universe. It is named as XMM-2599 and is believed to exist 12 billion years ago. According to the recent data, the galaxy lurked in the universe for a long time and died quite young. It formed numerous number of stars when the universe was only one billion-years-old. XMM-2599 gave birth to more than 1,000 solar masses in a year and suddenly become inactive which has raised a lot of questions.

READ: Elon Musk's Starlink Satellites 'changing The Night Sky', Astronomers Claim

Team used spectroscopic observations

An international team of astronomers led by scientists at the University of California, Riverside, conducted the study. The team used spectroscopic observations from the W. M. Keck Observatory’s powerful Multi-Object Spectrograph for Infrared Exploration. According to a press release by University of California, Gillian Wilson, a professor of physics and astronomy at UCR said that the existence of ultramassive galaxies proves to be a bit challenging to numerical models.

READ: Astronomers Solve Mystery Behind Element That Helped Form Life On Earth

Mystery Behind Element

Meanwhile, the process of how life started on Earth was unknown to everyone until recently when astronomers solved the mystery of where phosphorus actually came from. Phosphorus is a key element for life, it is found in everything from humans to the tiniest life forms and is essential to create living forms. The mystery of how phosphorus actually got to planet Earth remained unresolved for many years.

Astrobiologists were tracking phosphorus in the solar system, studying how it came to planet Earth. New research published recently shows how molecules that contain phosphorus are formed. Researchers used data from ALMA and the European Space Agency's probe Rosetta.

The team is composed of VM Rivilla, MN Drozdovskaya, K Altwegg, MT Beltran, P Caselli, F Fontani, R Cesaroni, F Lique, S Marinakis, L Testi, and the ROSINA team. Víctor Rivilla, the lead author of a new study published today in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society says, "Life appeared on Earth about 4 billion years ago, but we still do not know the processes that made it possible."

READ: Astronomers Have Discovered A Mysterious Radio Signal From A Galaxy Similar To Ours

READ: Astronomers Captured 'brightest Light Ever' Released By Gamma-ray Burst

(with inputs from agencies)