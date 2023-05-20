Last Updated:

At G7, World Leaders Pose For 'family Pic', In Line With PM's Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Mantra

The photo resembles PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ mantra, he is also attending the summit at the invitation of Japanese PM Fumio Kishida

Abhishek Raval
G7 summit

IMAGE: @NarendraModi - Twitter


The G7 leaders on Friday, May 19, posed for a family pic in Hiroshima. The heads of state of the G7 countries have gathered in Japan to attend the G7 Summit in Hiroshima. The global body consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK and US. The photo resembles PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (World is one family) mantra. He is attending the summit at the invitation of Japanese PM Fumio Kishida.

The G20 Summit under the presidency of India is being held under the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ - One Earth, One Family, One Future.

PM in his historic address at the United Nations General Assembly in 2020 pointed to the notion that India considers the entire world as one family. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Seventy-five years ago, a new hope arose from the horrors of war.  For the first time in human history, an institution was created for the entire world. As a founding signatory of the UN Charter, India was part of that noble vision. It reflected India’s own philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ - which sees all creation as a family."

G7 Summit 

Leaders of the Group of Seven are joining their counterparts from other countries during their summit in Japan in an effort to expand the G7’s sway and to include voices from Global South. From South America to South Asia, Ukraine to the South Pacific, the guests represent a carefully considered choice of countries including big emerging economies like Australia, Brazil, Indonesia and India, and smaller ones like the Comoros and Cook Islands.

Japan is aiming to include the voices of emerging economies like India, Brazil to amplify their consensus on crucial issues like the war in Ukraine, China's growing assertiveness, debt, development issues and climate change.

