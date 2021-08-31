At Kabul Airport, Taliban Leader Anas Haqqani & Terrorists Inspect US Evacuation Remnants

As the United States ended its military involvement in Afghanistan, the Taliban on Tuesday entered Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. In the visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, chief of Pak-based Haqqani network and Taliban leader Anas Haqqani can be seen walking around the airport with other members of the terrorist groups and taking stock of the area, which now houses aircraft, armored vehicles, and arms and ammunition left behind by the US. There is estimated to be tens of millions of dollars worth of gear left behind which is likely to be a major asset for the Taliban.

Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, said some of the equipment had been 'de-militarized', and has essentially been rendered inoperable. A Defense department official who was not authorized to speak publicly in a statement to a foreign daily said, "Troops likely used thermite grenades, which burn at temperatures of 4,000 degrees Fahrenheit, to destroy key components of the equipment." Another Defense official also not authorized to speak publicly, speaking to the same daily, said "A blast heard last week at the airport was related to destroying equipment." However, in other parts of the country, huge caches of weapons and vehicles have been captured by the Taliban.

US troops withdraw from Afghanistan

The United States on Monday completed its withdrawal from the war-torn country, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history that began after the Al Qaeda attack on the United States on September 9, 2001. After the withdrawal, the US Department of Defense shared a picture of the last American soldier to leave Afghanistan. The image shows Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue can be seen boarding the C-17 on August 30th, ending the US mission in Kabul where its evacuation mission had been going on.

The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan: Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the @82ndABNDiv, @18airbornecorps boards an @usairforce C-17 on August 30th, 2021, ending the U.S. mission in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/j5fPx4iv6a — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) August 30, 2021

In a press conference held thereafter, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed that as a part of its evacuation mission, more than 123,000 people have been safely flown out of Afghanistan. The evacuees also include 6,000 American citizens. He further added that, in spite of the withdrawal of troops, the US will help 'every American who wants to leave Afghanistan'.