At Least 10 Dead & 40 Injured After Bus Falls Off A Cliff In Afghanistan's Salang Pass

At least 10 people lost their lives when a bus toppled off a cliff in Afghanistan’s Salang Pass, local authorities said in a statement on Saturday, adding that 40 people sustained injuries in the accident.

"At least 10 bus passengers were killed and around 40 were wounded in an accident on Saturday on the Kabul-Baghlan highway," said a spokesperson for the Baghlan security department, according to Afghanistan’s local broadcaster TOLOnews. As per the statement provided by the spokesperson, the tragic incident took place in the Malkhan region of the Salang Pass.

The Salang Pass is situated in the Hindu Kush mountain range, and serves as a key pass for travel. Below the pass runs the Salang Tunnel, which stretches 2.67 kilometers and connects the northern region of Afghanistan with the capital Kabul, as well as the country’s southern areas.

3 killed in another incident on Salang highway

Earlier this month, a similar accident occurred on the Salang highway after a minibus overturned, killing three people and injuring eight others. According to state-run Bakhtar News Agency, the accident took place on November 4. It occurred just a day before a car carrying medical personnel toppled down a valley on November 5 in the Laghman region. Seven people died in the accident, including two doctors, according to the province’s governor Salamat Khan Bilal, Khaama Press reported.

Most of the accidents that have occurred on highways and mountain passes tend to happen due to reckless driving and damaged roads.