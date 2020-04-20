At Least 10 People Killed In A Shooting Rampage At Nova Scotia In Canada: Reports

At least 10 people are reported to have been killed after the 12-hour shooting rampage by a gunman at Nova Scotia in Canada on Sunday, April 19. However, no motive behind the attack has been established by the authorities.

As per reports, the 51-year-old man, identified as Gabriel Wortman, was first arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police from a gas station in Enfield, Nova Scotia but was later declared as dead.

Canadian media reports state that a police officer was among the victims of the deadly shooting and one more officer is said to have been injured. “My heart goes out to everyone affected in what is a terrible situation,” Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said while speaking at the press briefing about the incident.

“A person with firearms”

A spokeswoman with the provincial force reportedly said that the police received a call about “a person with firearms” at around 10:30 pm Saturday and over a dozen police vehicles arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area with yellow tapes immediately.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil, while speaking to the media, called the incident one of the most senseless acts of violence in the province’s history.

