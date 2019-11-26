At Least 13 French Troops Killed During Mali Operation Against Militants

Thirteen French soldiers were killed while fighting Jihadists in Mali in an accident between two helicopters on November 25. The President of France, Emmanuel Macron posted about the news on November 26 saying that the soldiers were engaged in the combat operation against the terrorists, and all the soldiers who were killed only had one goal to 'protect the citizens'. French President also extended his condolences to the soldiers' families and other comrades. The French Ministry also confirmed that the soldiers were supporting the commandos from Barkhane force who were engaged with armed terrorists.

Read - At Least 5 Dead As Heavy Rain Hits France, Italy

Currently, France has nearly 4,500-member Barkhane force to counter the insurgencies caused by the Islamic State group in the Sahel region. The violence in this region has recently proliferated and is mainly linked to Al-Qaeda and IS. The circumstances in which the accident happened is still unclear but the French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said that the incident happened while the helicopters were in the fight. According to the Defence Minister, the helicopters involved in central Mali were Tiger and Cougar.

Read - As Snow Moves Toward East Coast, Bitter Cold Hits Midwest

Read - France Pledges Millions To Stop Deadly Domestic Violence

France intervened in Mali six years ago

The former colonial power, France intervened in Mali nearly six years ago to eradicate Islamic State forces who were present in the north and used swathes of the country as a launchpad for its attacks across the desert region. Since then, Paris has deployed its troops in the area as a part of its Barkhane counter-terrorism operations. The Western powers have also provided funding to the regional force constituting soldiers from Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad, and Mauritania. The deaths of soldiers on Monday, bring the total count of the army killed in the Sahel to 28. France has reportedly gained frustration that it is receiving the burnt of operations on the ground even though other European countries have provided logistical support, trainers, and some special forces.

Read - France’s Macron Defends Job Losses At Blue-collar Factory

Read - France: 1 Person Dead, 300,000 Homes Without Power After Heavy Snowfall

(With agency inputs)