At Least 17 Killed, Seven Hurt In Bus Accident In Afghanistan's Takhar Province

At least 17 gold miners have been killed while seven others wounded in a bus accident in Afghanistan's Takhar province, reported Khaama Press. The bus overturned in Takhar province's Chah Ab district of Afghanistan, as per Afghanistan's Khaama Press report. Further, the bus was bound for a gold mine in the Anjir area when an unfortunate accident took place.

Bus Accident in Chah Ab district of Afghanistan

Those who have been deceased and wounded in the horrific accident were gold mine workers, confirmed Mullah Zamanuddin, the Chah Ab district governor who has been appointed by the Taliban regime. The incident took place between the Chah Ab centre and the mines in the Anjir area when suddenly the bus sidetracked and overturned, as per media reports. Further, the injured people have been taken to the nearby hospital for medical assistance, and the condition of the injured has been reported to be serious, as per a local news agency.

According to the World Health Organisation's 2020 Road Traffic Accident report, Afghanistan reached 6,033 or 2.6% of total deaths and has been ranking 76 in terms of accident fatalities in the world, reported Khaama Press. Due to underdeveloped highways, poorly maintained vehicles, and irresponsible driving, hundreds of people are killed on Afghanistan's roads yearly.

