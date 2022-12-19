At Least 19 Killed, 32 Others Injured In Afghanistan's Salang Tunnel Blast

As many as 19 Afghan people have been killed and 32 others injured after a fuel tanker exploded in a Salang tunnel located in the north of Afghanistan, said a local official, reported The Guardian.

"The blast in Salang tunnel on December 17 night killed 19 people, including women and children," said Himatullah Shamim, a spokesperson for Parwan province. Further, he said that the survivors have remained trapped under the rubble and that the number of casualties might rise. While talking about the mishap he also said that the cause of the incident was not immediately found, which was later found to be a fuel tank explosion that took place around 8:30 pm on Saturday.

The Salang tunnel which is located around 130 km north of Kabul has been originally built in the 1960s and has interconnected the country's north with south. The transport of the country has been affected by the blast in the tunnel.

According to a local official of Parwan’s health department, Dr. Abdullah Afghan received 14 dead and 24 injured so far. Further, the doctor said that 5 women and 2 children were among the dead and some of the victims have been severely burnt by the explosion and were difficult to identify, reported AP. A spokesperson for the ministry of public works, Molvi Hamidullah Misbahv, said that the fire had been extinguished and emergency teams were still working to clear the tunnel on Sunday.

“When we went inside the tunnel in the morning, we saw bodies that were not recognizable as they were severely burnt. Women, men, and children were among them,” a eyewitness told a local news agency, Tolonews.

While talking about the incident in a statement, the Islamic Emirate's spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said that the Islamic Emirate offer its condolences to the victims. Further, he added, "The Islamic Emirate calls on all relevant organizations to boost efforts to prevent such incidents in the future." According to the head of the fire department, Hafiz Noorullah Ansari, "The Ministry of Defense, the Interior Minister and Health Minister, and all government organisations have been working together." Further, he added that they couldn't count the cars at the incident site, reported Tolonews.