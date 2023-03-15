At Least 26 People Dead And Over 4,360 Injured In The Famous Fire-festival In Iran

At least 26 people died and over 4,360 people were left injured during a year-end fire festival in Iran. According to the Iranian news outlet IRNA, the tragedy took place during the much-celebrated festival called Chaharshanbe Suri. The event was held on the eve of last Wednesday and marked the end of the Iranian calendar year. The figures from this year’s festival emerged as worrisome for the authorities as the death toll has increased sharply since the last year. According to IRNA, the Head of Iran’s Emergency Medical Service Ja’far Mi’adfar said on Wednesday that the number of this year’s casualties saw a 22% jump from the last year.

As per the report by the Iranian news outlet, the festival has left more than a dozen people dead in the Iranian capital of Tehran. The officials from the Iranian emergency department stated that the casualties of the festival are mostly caused by hand-made explosive devices. The new figures are emerging as a matter of concern for the Iranian authorities as the country is still grappling with the nationwide protest which erupted following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Chaharshanbe Suri: The year-end fire festival

The much-celebrated festival is an Iranian festival of fire dance, which is celebrated on the eve of the last Wednesday of the year. The festival is of Zoroastrian origin and it is the first festivity of Nowruz the Iranian New Year. The celebration of this year’s festival became even more poignant since it came in the midst of the ongoing nationwide anti-government protests. According to the Washington Post, the protesters used the occasion of the fire festival and took to the streets to chant anti-government slogans. As per the report by the American news outlet, a handful of women even went on to burn their scarves on a bonfire in Tehran. The Iranian officials, on the other hand, continued with their brutal crackdown against the protestors. Hence, this year’s festival had immense significance since it is the celebration that came as the draconian regime was dealing with one of its greatest challenges since 1979.