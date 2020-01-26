Brazil: 30 People Killed, 17 Still Missing In Record Rainstorms

In the last two days, southeastern Brazil has experienced intense rain storms. According to official sources, at least 30 people have been killed and at least 17 people are unaccounted for. It is estimated that around 3,500 people have been forced out of their homes as the country experiences a string of landslides and building collapses.

Rainfall has caused multiple landslides and flooding

Media footage of overflowing rivers, flood neighbourhoods and trees and utility poles knocked over by the rushing water shows the condition of Brazil. Several highways have reportedly been cut off by flooding and several bridges are inoperable. Most of the victims were killed by landslides or as a result of being crushed under their houses.

Presently only the state of Minas Gerais has been severely hit but heavy rains are also hitting nearby Rio de Janeiro and Espirito Santo. The rains that southeastern Brazil is receiving is the heaviest ever recorded in past 110 years. The National Institute of Meteorology has said Minas Gerais state capital Belo Horizonte had received almost seven inches of rain.

Floods and landslides kill at least 14 in Minas Gerais, Brazil - highest rainfall ever in Belo Horizonte: At least 14 people have died after record rain caused flash flooding and landslides in Minas Gerais State in southeast Brazil. The disaster comes… https://t.co/QRCAvmQEii pic.twitter.com/PPEEujeY80 — The Cartel (@Skowtura_Ini) January 25, 2020



The heavy rains are expected to weaken by Sunday but authorities have said that there will remain a danger of landslides, especially in the Belo Horizonte area.

