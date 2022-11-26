At Least 40 Foreign Nationals Detained In Iran Amid Escalating Anti-hijab demonstrations

The anti-hijab protests in Iran which were followed by a brutal crackdown by the Iranian administration have received criticism from all around the world. One of the issues which are making world leaders more anxious is the detention of foreigners by the Iranian authorities amidst the violent protests. Citing a claim made by Iran’s Judicial spokesman on Friday, Sputnik reported that at least 40 foreign nationals have been detained amid the ongoing anti-hijab protests.

According to Sputnik, the perpetrators detained by Iranian security forces include foreign nationals from France, Sweden, Italy, Poland, the Netherlands, Germany, and Australia. It has been two months since the Iran protests escalated, taking a violent turn. According to Iran’s Human Rights group, over 300 people lost their lives in the protest, and around 57 of them were below 18. For the past two months, the country has been plunged into violence after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini lost her life in Iranian police custody. The news of the detention of foreigners in Iran comes after Iran made the accusation of “western involvement” in the anti-government protest.

France and Switzerland expressed concerns over the detention of foreigners in Iran

Earlier, officials from both France and Switzerland expressed their concerns over the detention of foreigners in the country. The Iran International reported that the government of Switzerland released an advisory, urging citizens to refrain from visiting Iran. The advisory came after Iran’s Intelligence Ministry revealed on November 7 that at least 26 foreign nationals have been detained alleging that they were behind the Shiraz Mosque attack.

On November 12, the French administration claimed that 2 more French citizens were detained amidst the Iran protests, taking the total number of French detainees to 7. "We have concerns over two other citizens. We are trying to check contradictory information," France’s Foreign Affairs minister Catherine Colonna said.

She then went on to urge Tehran to “immediately release the prisoners and provide them with consular protection.” While giving an interview to Le Parisien newspaper, Colonna warned the Iranian administration that if the goal behind the detention is to blackmail France then "it will not work". While the UN is all set to scrutinise the violent crackdown of the anti-hijab protests by the Iranian administration, several EU states have imposed sanctions on Iran over the whole issue.