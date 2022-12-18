At Least 7 Iraqi Police Officers Killed In Massive Explosion In City Of Kirkuk: Reports

Northern Iraq was rattled by a bomb and a gun attack on Sunday, which led to the death of at least seven Federal Police officers in the region. According to the BBC, the attack took place in the city of Kirkuk, which is about 182 miles away from Iraq's capital Baghdad. The city of Kirkuk is one of the prominent cities in the country which is known for its oil reserves. As per the BBC report, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack as of now.

Despite the fact that no group has taken responsibility for the Iraq explosion, Iraqi officials believe that the Islamic State group was behind the attack. The horrific incident took place days after a roadside bomb killed three Iraqi soldiers near Baghdad. The Wednesday roadside bomb attack became a worry for the Iraqi administration since it was near the Iraqi capital.

The initial Iraq explosion targeting a truck was followed by a direct arms attack

According to the local media reports, the bomb attack was initially targeted at a truck carrying police near the Chalal al-Martar village. The bomb attack was then followed by a direct arms attack in the region. The spokesman for the Commander-in-chief Al-Sudani told Alahad TV, “An officer with the rank of major and a number of associates were killed in an explosive device explosion in Kirkuk”.

It is to mention that Islamic State and the Iraqi administration share a long history of animosities which caused numerous violent attacks in the region. According to BBC, the radical Islamic State group earlier used to hold 88,000 sq km of territory in the region. The territory stretched from eastern Iraq to western Syria. However, the group was driven off Iraqi territory in 2019, but the UN warned the Iraqi administration earlier in July, that the threat of IS still remained a “persistent threat" in the country.