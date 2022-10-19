Massive Explosion At Insein Prison In Myanmar Kills 8 & Injures 15

At least eight people have been killed and 15 others have been injured after explosions and shooting at Myanmar's Insein prison in Yangon on Wednesday, 19 October, Myanmar Now reported citing sources. The people who have lost their lives in the blast include three prison officials and five civilians. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Two parcel bombs exploded at entrance's prison

The two parcel bombs exploded near the entranace of the prison at around 9:40 am (local time) on Wednesday. One bomb detonated in a building where officials receive care packages for jail inmates and another one exploded outside the prison. After the explosions, gunshots were fired from a prison watchtower. An eyewitness told Myanmar Now that a number of civilians were present at the site when the explosion took place. The people were present at the prison to give food and other necessary items for prisoners.



The prison officials killed in the bomb blast have been identified as Kyaw Zin Oo, Khin Moe Wai and Poe Ei Zan. The civilians who have been killed in the attack include the mother of imprisoned student activist Lin Htet Naing, as per the news report. The eyewitness has claimed that the casualties have been caused due to shooting from the watchtower and not by explosion. All court hearings scheduled for 19 October in the Insein prison have been cancelled after the explosion, Myanmar Now reported, citing a relative of a political prisoner present at the site of the attack.



Notably, Insein prison is Myanmar's largest prison which has nearly 10,000 prisoners, with many of them being political prisoners. On 1 February 2021, Myanmar's military overthrew the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Since then, the people of the country have been protesting against the Junta forces which currently runs Myanmar. According to BBC, the Junta forces have been facing resistance in many parts of Myanmar which have an active guerrilla front known as the People's Defence Force (PDF).