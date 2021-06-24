At NSA Meet, India Proposes Bringing Pakistan Terror Groups LeT & JeM Under SCO Framework

NSA Ajit Doval attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) NSA's meeting on Wednesday at Dushanbe, Tajikistan. During the meeting, NSA Ajit Doval has proposed an action plan against Pakistan-based terror organisations LeT and JeM as part of the SCO framework. The NSA condemned terrorism in all forms and asserted the need to bring perpetrators of terrorism to justice. In addition, he has also pushed for the full implementation of UN resolutions and targeted sanctions against the UN-designated terrorist individuals and entities. The SCO meeting was also attended by Pakistan.

Some of the key messages that Ajit Doval gave at the SCO meeting include the need for a plan of action against Pakistan-based terrorist organisations LeT and JeM as part of the SCO framework. Additionally, he also stated that new technologies that are used by terrorists should be monitored. The NSA highlighted the instances of weapons smuggling using drones and usage of the dark web, artificial intelligence, blockchain and social media.

Though India became an SCO Member in 2017, it has physical, spiritual, cultural and philosophical inter-linkages for centuries with countries that now make up SCO.

Need to preserve gains made in last two decades in Afghanistan and give top priority to welfare of its people. India fully supports SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan, which should be more active.

Greater connectivity including through initiatives like Chahbahar, INSTC, Regional Air Corridors, Ashgabat Agreement always leads to economic gains and building trust. However, connectivity must respect sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Strongly condemned terrorism in all forms and manifestations. Perpetrators of terrorism including cross-border terror attacks should be expeditiously brought to justice.

Need for full Implementation of UN resolutions and targeted sanctions against UN-designated terrorist individuals and entities.

Proposed action plan against LeT and JeM as part of SCO framework. Emphasised adoption of international standards to counter terror financing including an MOU between SCO and FATF.

Need to monitor new technologies used by terrorists including drones for smuggling of weapons and misuse of the dark web, artificial intelligence, blockchain and social media.

NSA Ajit Doval shares stage with Pakistani counterpart at SCO meet

NSA Ajit Doval attended the SCO meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Moeed Yusuf. Both of them were part of the discussion on several issues like international terrorism, extremism, separatism, radicalism, risks of increasing transnational organized crime, arms & drug trafficking. Both NSAs were joined by other counterparts from SCO nations.