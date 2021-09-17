At SCO Summit, Putin Calls For Common Approach Towards Afghanistan After US Pullout

Following the 'escape' of US forces from Afghanistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) require a single approach, according to a report from Sputnik.

At the 21st meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State, Putin virtually said, "Now our organisation is facing an acute task of pursuing a common, agreed line, taking into account the serious risks associated with the aggravation of the situation in Afghanistan after the hasty withdrawal - well, it can be even called an escape - of the US forces and their NATO allies from this country."

First SCO to be held in a hybrid format

The SCO is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. It's the first SCO Summit to be held in a hybrid format and India's fourth as a full-fledged member of the organisation. Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon is presiding over the meeting. Putin also stated that he would provide all possible assistance at the beginning of an inclusive intra-Afghan peace process, while simultaneously doing everything possible to combat the threats of terrorism and drug trafficking originating from the nation.

The leaders are assessing the organization's efforts over the last two decades and analysing the current situation and future prospects of collaboration at the summit. Leaders of SCO member states, observer nations, the SCO secretary-general, the executive director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), and other invited guests are attending the summit.

US President Joe Biden has been slammed for the "chaotic" withdrawal of US soldiers from Afghanistan, which ended in late August and coincided with the Taliban's swift takeover of power on August 15. The Taliban proclaimed the formation of an all-male interim government in Afghanistan in early September, with the militant group's hardliners filling crucial cabinet seats.

Russia will play an important role in the implementation of the SCO cooperation programme

Putin requested that experts in money laundering and terrorism financing be added to the personnel of the SCO's regional anti-terrorist framework, a move he believes will strengthen the organisation. According to Sputnik, he also stated that Russia will play a very important role in the implementation of the SCO cooperation programme on countering terrorism, separatism, and extremism for the years 2022-2024.

(With inputs from ANI)

