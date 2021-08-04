At The Vatican, Pope Francis Restarts His Routine Of Meeting The General Audience

Pope Francis has restarted his routine of meeting the general audience from August 4, Wednesday, just within a month of his major surgery. The Pope underwent bowel surgery during July, and his appearance had been much-awaited since. This was his first weekly address at the Paul VI hall at the Vatican since July 4.

Francis walked into the hall all by himself and addressed the general audience with a smile, the Associated Press reported. He sat on the upholstered chair and gestured towards the listeners, including pilgrims and tourists from all over the world. The Pope kept up with the COVID-19 protocols and sported a mask while he entered the prayer hall. Later, he removed the mask for an hour-long speech, in which he covered several salient points.

Pope desires to visit Beirut

"Today, a year after the terrible port explosion in the capital Beirut, I appeal to the international community to offer Lebanon concrete assistance in undertaking a journey of “resurrection”, so that Lebanon may once more be a message of peace and fraternity," Pope Francis told during his address.

In his first address after the surgery, 84-year-old Francis expressed his wish to visit Beirut. He recalled the devastating port blast and prayed for the victims and their families on the completion of a year of the grim event. "My desire to visit you is great," he told in his speech. Pope Francis appealed to the international community to extend "concrete gesture" and not "just words" to help the Lebanese people recover from the aftermath of the explosion. Referring to the political and economic crisis in the post-blast country, he added that the people were "tired and disappointed." Take a look at the picture from the Paul VI hall of Vatican:

However, this was not the first public meeting of the Pope. Francis unofficially met patients and their family members at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where he was admitted. He met the oncology ward patients and prayed for them while he was in a wheelchair. He also appeared in public from the 10th-floor hospital balcony to deliver the weekly prayer on July 12. He celebrated Mass in a private chapel on the same day with the staff who assist him daily.

The Pope displayed 'satisfactory' results post-surgery

Pope Francis was hospitalised on July 4 after suffering a severe narrowing of his large intestine. As per reports, surgeons at Rome's Gemelli Hospital removed almost half of his colon. Following the surgery, the Pope remained under observation and underwent "medical rehabilitation therapy" for optimised recovery.

According to AP, Pope’s surgery was carried out by a 10-person medical team. He underwent an operation for symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon, a condition where sac-like pouches protrude from the muscular layer of the colon, leading it to become narrow. It is worth noting that in addition to causing pain, the condition can lead to bloating, inflammation, and difficulty in bowel movement. It tends to affect older people more.

(With inputs from AP)

Image Credit: @Pontifex/Twitter