At UN, India Expresses Concern Over Unfolding Humanitarian Situation In Afghanistan

The Indian envoy to the United Nations (UN) said that India is "deeply concerned" at the unfolding humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. He also said that India's approach to Afghanistan will be guided by "historical friendship and special relationship with the Afghan people.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly on Afghanistan, Deputy Permanent Representative R Ravindra said, "As a contiguous neighbour of Afghanistan with strong historical and cultural links, India's approach to Afghanistan will be guided by our historical friendship and special relationship with the Afghan people."

The Indian envoy highlighted the country's main priority in the crisis-hit Afghanistan includes providing immediate humanitarian aid, formation of a truly inclusive and representative government, combating terrorism and drug trafficking, and preserving the rights of women, children and minorities.

Expressing India's concern over the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, R Ravindra said that India has released several shipments of humanitarian and medical assistance to its neighbour Afghanistan.

"India is deeply concerned at the unfolding humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. In response to the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people, India has released several shipments of humanitarian and medical assistance," he said.

'Afghan territory should not be used for terror activities': India at UN

The Indian envoy at the UN underlined that India is closely monitoring Afghanistan's security situation and is actively engaged with the international community on issues related to Afghanistan.

Emphasising India's demand that the Afghan territory should not be used for terror activities, R Ravindra said, "The territory of Afghanistan should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist act, especially the terrorist individuals and entities proscribed by the UN Security Council including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)."

The envoy also called the terrorist attacks on places of worship and religious institutions, especially of minority communities in Afghanistan, a "concerning trend". "Peace and security in Afghanistan are critical imperatives that all of us need to collectively strive for. India will continue to play its role in the pursuit of this objective," the envoy added.

Human rights abuse in Afghanistan

It is pertinent to mention that since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last year, the country has seen attacks on human rights, especially on women's rights. In the latest, the Taliban has laid out restrictions on women from entering amusement parks. Taliban has curbed the liberty of women since taking over Afghanistan.

The new hardline rules set by the Taliban have snatched away the right to education. In March, they backtracked on their decision to set up an all-girls high school. The ultra-conservative group has suppressed those who came forward to advocate for women's right to freedom, work, and education. The safety of Afghan women has also been compromised and there has been an increase in murder cases that go unpunished. A United Nations report, published in August this year, stated that "the increasingly dangerous and hopeless situation for women and girls has contributed to a reported increase of suicides among women."