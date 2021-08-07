At UN, India Prescribes Getting Rid Of Terror, Separatism & Extremism To Help Afghanistan

For ensuring peace in Afghanistan, terrorist safe havens and sanctuaries in the region must be dismantled immediately and their supply chains should be disrupted, said Ambassador of India to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti on Friday. Addressing a briefing at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) chaired by India, Tirumurti said the rapid deterioration of the security situation in the war-torn country constitutes a 'serious threat to regional peace and stability.'

"For enduring peace in Afghanistan, terrorist safe havens and sanctuaries in the region must be dismantled immediately and terrorist supply chains disrupted. It needs to be ensured that Afghanistan’s neighbours and region aren't threatened by terrorism, separatism and extremism," he said.

The official added that it is equally important to ensure that Afghanistan is not used by terrorist groups to threaten or attack any other country. In a veiled dig at Pakistan, Tirumurti said, those providing material and financial support to terrorist entities must also be held accountable.

"As neighbour of Afghanistan, the current situation prevailing in the country is of great concern to us. The violence shows no signs of abating. UN report makes it clear that civilian casualties and targeted killings have reached record levels. There have been targeted attacks on religious and ethnic minorities, girl students, Afghan security forces, Ulemas, women occupying positions of responsibility, journalists, civil rights activists and the youth," the envoy noted.

India says 'zero tolerance for terrorism'

He mentioned that even the United States compound has not been spared by the Taliban and the residence of Afghanistan's Defence Minister was attacked. "An Indian journalist was murdered while he was reporting and fighting continues in Helmand and Herat. Over 100 Afghan civilians were mercilessly killed in Spin Boldak," said Tirumurti.

"There needs to be zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It is equally important to ensure that Afghanistan is not used by terrorist groups to threaten or attack any other country. Those providing material and financial support to terrorist entities must be held accountable. We, as the international community, must ensure that our commitments to Afghanistan, including to its various institutions, are maintained," the Ambassador stated.

"On India’s part, we'll continue to stand with Afghanistan in ensuring that peace and stability is restored through a legitimate as well as a transparent democratic process that is essential for the long-term stability of Afghanistan and the region," he said. "We will continue to provide all support to Afghanistan in realizing their aspirations for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future, free of terror, where the rights and interests of all sections of the Afghan society are promoted and protected," added Tirumurti.

Image: ANI/Twitter, AP