At UN, India Says 'military Ops' Threats By External Actors Worsening Situation In Syria

India at the United Nations (UN) on Friday expressed concerns over the increasing hostilities in Syria, underscoring that external forces made the situation worse. The country has been shadowed by a ghastly civil war for over a decade now with rebel forces engaged in active combat against “democratically" elected president Bashar Al Assad’s forces. Amidst the ongoing situation, New Delhi emphasised that threats of launching “military operations” by external actors only intensified the bloodshed.

Notably, this comes following Turkey's announcement to conduct military operations in Syria to neutralise Kurdish rebels. On Wednesday, Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan said that his troops were poised to launch military attacks on northern Syria to wipe off rebels from Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its affiliate People’s Protection Units (YPG). “We are taking another step in establishing a 30-kilometre security zone along our southern border. We will clean up Tal Rifaat and Manbij", he said adding that they would then, "step by step, into other regions".

Meanwhile, addressing the UNSC meeting, Counsellor in India’s Permanent Mission to UN Pratik Mathur asserted external forced bolstered the growth of terrorism in the country. “Violence has been along sectarian lines, and terrorist groups, including Al-Qaeda, have entrenched themselves more than ever.” He further said that the ongoing war has had worse effects on women and children, thousands of whom have been reported to have disappeared and detained.

“We call on all parties present in Syria to address these challenges. We need to strengthen the hands of the special envoy and support his step by step approach” he said.

Furthermore, reiterating New Delhi’s call for peace in the region, the top diplomat said, “India has always condemned all acts of violence in Syria”. He also asserted that India has always condemned any act of terrorism and continues to be committed for peace in Syria.

Which external forces are in play in Syria?

Notably, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar have been funding the rebel forces that emerged during the war. The United States, which has been so far apprehensive of supplying ammunition to the Free Syrian Army, started a small-scale training program for a few vetted rebels, a report by Britannica said.

Meanwhile, the Syrian troops have been supported by Iran and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. By 2012, Hezbollah fighters had become active participants in the war. As Islamic militants started to take centre stage, Al-Qaeda leader of Iraq Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in 2013, announced that he would combine his forces in Syria and Iraq forming the infamous terror group Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). It is worth noting that Russia entered the war in 2015 after al-Assad, a long-term ally of President Vladimir Putin formally asked him for support.

(Image: AP)



