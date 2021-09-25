At UNGA, PM Modi Asserts Need To Ensure Afghanistan's Soil Isn't Used To Spread Terrorism

Addressing the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the world should ensure that Afghanistan's territory is not used to spread terrorism and for terror activities. He also asserted that the people of Afghanistan, women, children and minorities need help and "we must fulfil our responsibility."

"We also need to ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation in Afghanistan and use it for its own self-interests. At this time, the people of Afghanistan, women and children, minorities need help. We must fulfil our duties by providing them with help," he said.

PM Modi went on to add that the danger of regressive thinking and extremism is increasing across the world. "In these circumstances, the whole world has to make science-based, rational and progressive thinking as the basis of development," he said.

In a veiled attack on Pakistan and China, the Prime Minister said that some countries with regressive thinking are using terrorism as a political tool. He advised them that they "need to understand that terrorism is an equally big threat for them."

Citing Chanakya, PM Modi urged the United Nations to indulge in the 'right action at the right time'. "When the right work is not done at the right time, time itself destroys the success of that work," he said adding that the world forum needs to improve its effectiveness and increase its reliability as many questions were raised on the UN. "We saw it during COVID-19, and recently during the Afghan crisis," he added.

India offers support to Afghanistan

Earlier this month, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said that India will offer support to Afghanistan. Addressing the UN High-level meeting on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the EAM said that India will provide relief material to Afghans. "The issues of travel, a safe passage that can emerge as an obstacle to humanitarian aid should be immediately sorted out," he had said.