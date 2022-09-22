At UNGA, Raisi Says Iran 'not Seeking To Obtain Or Build' Nukes But Demands US Guarantees

Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday told the United Nations that he was not seeking to build an atomic weapon, as he demanded US guarantees to ensure that his regime will abide by the revived 2015 nuclear deal or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The hardline Iranian cleric addressed the United Nations General Assembly just hours ahead of US President Joe Biden's address. Iran’s president maintained that he was serious about reviving the JCPOA accord that would prohibit his country from acquiring a nuclear bomb.

The months of negotiations at Vienna, brokered by the EU, had hit a deadlock over Washington and Tehran not reaching a mutual agreement on terms to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. The accord was torpedoed unilaterally by former US president Donald Trump over Iran's rampant uranium enrichment. The US had already “trampled” on one previous deal, President Ebrahim Raisi told the UN General Assembly (UNGA) referring to the ex-Trump administration's pullout from JCPOA in 2018. Tehran has repeatedly insisted that it enriched uranium for "peaceful energy purposes," a claim that has been denied by the international atomic agency IAEA.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is not seeking to build or obtain nuclear weapons and such weapons have no place in our doctrine," President Ebrahim Raisi told the UN General Assembly.

President of the Islamic Republic, further stressed that the talks were stalled and obstacles were created in an environment where "countries themselves, that seek to show us unjustly as a threat, keep pursuing nuclear weapons and development and testing." Raisi called out the United States so-called "double standard" with respect to Central Asian countries' nuclear science capacity as well as women's rights. Slamming his archenemy Israel, whom he described as "undeclared nuclear power," Raisi stated that on the contrary, Tehran has been in compliance with the international commitments.

"We all know that it's only for human and peaceful endeavours," Raisi said, emphasizing on his country's nuclear program. "But some countries are keen on portraying this as a threat, in order to sweep under the rug what they should rightly face themselves, which should be denuclearization," he added, referring to US' staunch ally, Israel.

Raisi appealed to the Biden administration to revive the nuclear deal in exchange for sanctions relief and greater access to global financial markets and a flow of dollars. He urged Washington that both parties must sign the guarantees. "Can we truly trust -- without guarantees and assurances -- that they will decide to live up to that commitment?" "They keep repeating the same stories of the past which puts a great deal of doubt on their true commitment to return to the agreement," he continued. The 2015 JCPOA deal is headed at the take-it-or-leave-it inflexion point and French President Emmanuel Macron told his Iranian counterpart that the "ball is in Iran's court."

Iran de-dollarizes trade with ally Moscow

Earlier, during a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Ebrahim Raisi agreed to de-dollarize trade to bypass US sanctions and instead switch to SPFS, Moscow's domestic 'System for Transfer of Financial Messages' equivalent of the SWIFT financial transfer system designed by the Central Bank of Russia to make transactions in own currency. Kremlin's press secretary and spokesperson for the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said at the state presser that Tehran and Moscow will gradually move away from the use of the dollar in bilateral relations due to the Western sanctions aimed at destroying their economies. Peskov told reporters of the state-affiliated agencies that Iran is "moving away from the practice of using dollar" and expressed willingness to switch trade and commerce transactions made abroad with Russia to its own national currency Iranian rial.