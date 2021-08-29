At United Nations Meet On Monday, France, UK To Propose Kabul 'safe Zone': Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that France and Britain plan to propose a "safe zone" in Kabul at the United Nations Security Council meeting on Monday, August 30. He said that the safe zone would allow continued "humanitarian operations" in war-torn Afghanistan.

In an exclusive interview with the weekly Le Journal du Dimanche, according to AP, Macron said that the safe zone would allow the international community to exert pressure on the Taliban. He also said that a safe zone would present a framework for the UN to act in an emergency.

On Monday, five permanent members of the UNSC will meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss recent developments in Afghanistan. According to Sputnik, Macron said that Paris and London are developing a "draft resolution" which "aims to define, under UN control, a 'safe zone' in Kabul to allow humanitarian operations to continue."

On Saturday, Marcon, in a press conference, said that discussions are on with the Taliban to evacuate vulnerable Afghans. France concluded its evacuation operations on Friday after evacuating 2,834 people. Britain ended its evacuation flights on Saturday, August 28.

"We have begun having discussions, which are very fragile and preliminary, with the Taliban on the issue of humanitarian operations and the ability to protect and repatriate Afghans who are at risk," Macron told a news conference.

Massive Explosion Reported In Kabul

Days after two blasts rocked Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday, another explosion was reported in the capital city on Sunday. US Military forces said that it conducted a drone strike on a vehicle carrying multiple suicide bombers. Navy Capt. Bill Urban, a Central Command spokesman, said that the vehicle also carried a "substantial amount of explosive material."

"We're confident we successfully hit the target," Urban said, adding that civilian casualties are being ascertained.

According to an Afghan police chief, the airstrike hit a neighbourhood northwest of Kabul airport. It reportedly struck a residential house in Gulai area of ​​Khajeh Baghra.

On Thursday, two blasts were reported near Kabul airport, killing at least 169 Afghans and 13 US troops. In retaliation, the US in a drone strike killed ISIS-K 'planner' who was involved in the Kabul airport blast.