At UNSC, India's Special Envoy Highlights Women's Part In Govt As Part Of CAR Developments

The Central African Republic (CAR) has concluded the electoral cycle and formed a new government with increased participation of women in the National Assembly, Deputy Permanent Representative of India to UN, R Ravindra noted during his address at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on Monday. Ravindra also expressed appreciation for the role played by the Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission (MINUSCA) to provide considerable humanitarian and security assistance in the Central African Republic.

"Holding of the second ordinary session of the national assembly and progressive extension of state authorities and rule of law...institutions are positive signs and reflect serious efforts being made on the ground," Ravindra said at the international forum. He also applauded MINUSCA's part in supporting the electoral process and highlighted the peacekeeping force's dedication in joining hands to prepare for the local elections scheduled next year.

Appointing women leaders is a "positive development"

Emphasising India's stance on the Peace Agreement in the Central African Republic, Ravindra added that it is the only way forward to achieve national reconciliation, end political tensions and reinstate stability in the nation. Furthermore, asserting it to be a "positive development," the ambassador also added that the appointments of several women leaders in noteworthy positions, including the President of the Commission on Truth, Justice, Reparation and Reconciliation, is a "reason to be hopeful." Lastly, he concluded by underlining the recent developments on humanitarian grounds despite the "elusive" peace.

"We need to acknowledge the efforts made by the government and support all genuine efforts towards peace and extension of State Authority," Ravindra said.

Violent clashes in CAR exposed a persistent crisis

Monumental developments were observed following the CAR elections held in December 2020, in which the Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touradéra won by 53% votes. However, during the time, Opposition candidates (rebel alliance) wreaked havoc in the country, plummeting citizens into further humanitarian crisis and exposing the country's major vulnerabilities. Also, it must be noted that the former presidents were largely dependent on external forces to boost their political fortunes and the country's security, proving short-term relief 'rarely' converted to prolonged durability in the Central African Republic. The persistent crisis has forced over 60,000 people to relocate, OHCA said in a report.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@IndiaUNNewYork