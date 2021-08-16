At UNSC, Russia Shames US Over Afghanistan Military's Collapse After '20 Years' Of Prep

At the outset of the Afghanistan power crisis and self-imposed rule of the Taliban, upon requests of Norway and Estonia, the United Nations Security Council held a crucial meeting over the crisis of the volatile State. Russia stated it had been 'closely watching the fast-changing situation in Afghanistan' and mentioned the presence of negligible resistance from Ashraf Ghan-led Afghan Forces while the hardline extremist Islamic group took over the major city of Kabul and the presidential palace on August 15.

'Afghanistan fell without resistance': Russia at UNSC

Vassily Nebenzia, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations said that the mounting crisis in Afghanistan has drastically changed since the last discussion at UNSC about ten days back. He hinted at a possible expansion of "extended Troika" with the inclusion of Iran, however, no mention of India.

"Major Afghan cities fell without resistance cities have changed beyond recognition. It is shocking to see the situation on the ground after the statements made preparations and training of Afghan forces after 20 years of preparation", Nebenzia stated.

'International community must help Afghanistan, to achieve reconciliation': Russia

Russia's Permanent Representative at UNSC stated that Russia intends to interact with the Taliban, irrespective of an evolving situation. He indicated that the Russian Embassy in Kabul will continue to function, while diplomats and institutions ought to enjoy immunity. Vassily Nebenzia also stated that all eyes were on Kabul on August 15 when the State was abandoned by the legitimate leader that shook the rest of the world.

Furthermore, Nebenzia rebutted various public pronouncements on the degree of military preparedness and readiness of Afghan forces who were nurtured and trained in the last 20 years in the presence of US and NATO troops. He affirmed the deteriorating situation which is more worrisome as it is a humanitarian crisis, after all.

'No point panicking': Russia at UNSC crucial meet over Afghanistan crisis

Russia's Permanent Representative at UNSC stressed there was no point in panicking because the good side is that a blood bath of civilians was avoided as Taliban advanced territorial gain in Kabul on August 15. Urging Afghan parties to refrain from hostilities, Russia called for a peaceful settlement in the war-ravaged State.

Pertinently, Russia's Nebenzia addressed the UNSC highlighting that the Taliban has sought to bring about public order and confirmed security guarantees to civilians and foreign diplomatic staff.

Threat of terrorism spilling over Afghan border

Bringing to light an imperative aspect, Russia stated that the world is scared of terror activities spilling across Afghan borders and threatening the security and stability situations of the neighbouring countries. Nebenzia elaborated terrorism being inextricably linked with drug trafficking.

"The deteriorating situation of Afghanistan has worsened the humanitarian crisis in Tajik, Uzbek, Paki, Iran. Influx of refugees from Afghanistan threatens infiltration of countries in the guise of refugees," he added.

"We are in regular contact with 5 central Asian countries and we want a swift and peaceful settlement, dispose of conflict recovery. An end to years-long bloody war and a national reconciliation will benefit Afghanistan, its neighbours and world at large," he further stated.

With reports stating that Russia is one of the handful of nations in contact with the Taliban and is promised safe haven, Moscow has decided to keep its embassy in Afghanistan open. Russian Foreign Ministry official Zamir Kabulov had said that the country received the Taliban’s ‘assurance’ for the safety of its embassy and staff.