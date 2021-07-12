Atami Mudslides: 9 Dead, 1,700 Firefighters, Cops Deployed To Look For 19 Still Missing

The mudslides in Atami on July 4 have claimed nine people's lives and at least 19 more people are still missing. Out of the nine people who could not survive the landslide, eight of them have been identified. The situation is still not under control and more than 1,700 police officers, disaster management officials and defence personnel have been deployed in the region to help the locals control the situation.

One last Saturday, the mudslides swept through the Izusan district of Atami City. The avalanche of mud occurred at 10:30 am down the slope and destroyed more than 130 homes. As a result, more than 570 people lost their homes. The district still remains under high alert and the people have been relocated to two hotels in Atami. Rescue operations are still ongoing to clear the debris.

The situation will be monitored on Monday and Tuesday and a decision will be made if people can temporarily return home to retrieve necessities. The government is already preparing to issue disaster victim certificates, that can help in securing public housing. Approximately 420 households remain without water, and the priority has been set to rebuild the basic structure of their citizen’s life.

What was the reason behind the landslide?

Experts from various departments are making an effort to study the origin of the mudslide to find an explanation behind the disaster. The stills from the horrific incident showed the seriousness of the situation. Earlier reports suggest that more than 54,000 cubic meters of mud had been used to fill a valley that was in the same region where the mudslide began. That would mean that almost half of the mud that came down was placed by the authorities themselves. The mudslide bypassed a concrete barricade and swept through the community housing. The ground remains unstable which makes another landslide possible. The officials further announced that they are working hard to find solutions and may need a month to permanently fix the problem of landslides.