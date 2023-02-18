Atleast 18 Migrants Found Dead In Abandoned Truck In Bulgaria

In an abandoned truck carrying migrants in the land of the Sofia village of Lokorsko, Bulgaria, as many as 18 people, including a child, were found dead. They appeared to have suffocated to death, according to the Police.

"Police actions were taken in connection with a report received today, around 2:15 p.m., about an abandoned truck in the land of the village of Lokorsko and a group of people around it," the Ministry of the Interior announced.

The initial reports of the Bulgarian Interior Ministry indicated that there were about 40 people hiding in the location, 18 of whom died, and the survivors were taken to hospitals for medical assistance. Operative-search actions were taken to identify the drivers, who, according to the sources, fled.

"They have suffered from a lack of oxygen, their clothes are wet, they are freezing, and they obviously haven’t eaten for days," Bulgarian Health Minister Assen Medzhidiev said.

According to local Belgurian media outlet, a child is among the 18 migrants who died in the truck that was left unattended close to the Lokorsko village's area. Five other minors suffered injuries and were sent to the hospital for evaluation and care. According to Trud, there are no women among the migrants.

Bulgaria, a population of 7 million Balkan nation and member of the European Union, is situated along a significant route used by Middle Eastern and Afghani migrants travelling from Turkey to Europe. Few intend to stay, with the majority using Bulgaria as a transit route as they travel west.