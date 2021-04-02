Aung San Suu Kyi Accused Of Breaking Colonial-era Official Secrets Law

Aung San Suu Kyi and her Australian economic adviser are among those who have been charged with breaking Myanmar’s colonial-era official secrets law. The leader’s lawyer revealed the accusation after the UN security council was warned that Myanmar was at risk of civil war if the military rulers continued to violently repress the protest movement. According to the reports by The Guardian, Suu Kyi’s chief lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw said that Suu Kyi and three of her deposed cabinet ministers and a detained Australian economist, Sean Turnell, were charged in a Yangon court under the official secrets law.

Current situation in Myanmar

After the February 1 coup, tens of thousands of people have been protesting against the military, demanding the restoration of democracy in Myanmar. Security forces have failed to bring the widespread demonstrations under control and the junta has ordered the use of force against peaceful protesters, killing more than five hundred people since February and arresting thousands of others. The killings of civilians have drawn international condemnation, with multiple diplomatic missions to Myanmar releasing statements and calling out the army in Burma to follow international standards of military professionalism.

Myanmar activists, on the other hand, have launched a “garbage strike” to oppose the military coup. According to CNN, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group (AAPP) said that amidst crackdowns in Kyauk Myaung, Tamwe Township, Yangon Region, people banged pots and pans in protest. At that time, the junta forces told people they will arson neighbourhoods if people continue, AAPP said. Additionally, the reported influx of people fleeing into neighbouring Thailand also marks a new phase in the deepening crisis for Myanmar.

In another significant development, lawyer Min Min Soe told reporters on April 1 that Myanmar’s ousted State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and detained President Win Myint appeared in good health, but it was unclear if they were aware of the current situation in the country. Soe, who represents both the deposed leaders, said that she was not able to inform Suu Kyi and Win Myint about what was happening outside. She also informed that she is not allowed to meet the ousted leaders in person.

However, Soe told reporters that Suu Kyi and Win Myint’s hearing was adjourned until April 12. Suu Kyi, who has been under detention since the February 1 coup, had a brief meeting with a member of her legal team on March 31, ahead of a court hearing on Thursday. After the meeting, Suu Kyi’s lawyer informed that the 75-year-old Nobel laureate looked in good health during the video conference.

(Image Credits: AP)