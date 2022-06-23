Aung San Suu Kyi Transferred To Solitary Confinement In Prison: Myanmar Army Spokesperson

Myanmar's deposed leader, Aung San Suu Kyi was transferred from a covert detention facility to a jail in the nation's capital on Wednesday. According to a military junta spokesperson, Aung San Suu Kyi has been taken to jail and is being held there in solitary confinement. Further, legal officials familiar with the leader’s case stated that her current court hearings will be conducted in a newly constructed facility built on the jail grounds, The Associated Press reported.

Major General Zaw Min Tun noted in a statement, “By the law, it is confirmed that (Suu Kyi) has been moved to the prison. And she's been kept at separate confinement well," CNN reported.

On 1 February 2021, when the military overthrew her elected government in a coup, Suu Kyi was detained and was kept under house arrest at an unidentified location in the capital Naypyidaw. She was subsequently transferred to at least one other site. As per The Associated Press report, for the past year or more, she has been detained at an unidentified location in Naypyitaw, the capital, which is most likely on a military post.

Aung San Suu Kyi tried on multiple allegations, including corruption

The ousted Myanmar leader has been tried on multiple allegations including corruption. A special court in Naypyitaw has been reviewing evidence in her case since 24 May 2021. She faces up to 15 years in jail for each of the 11 charges of corruption that she is accused of.

Aung San Suu Kyi was found guilty of unlawfully importing and having walkie-talkies as well as breaking coronavirus laws, and she has already received a sentence of 11 years in jail. She has been accused of election fraud and breaking the Officials Secrets Act in addition to the corruption proceedings that are now pending, The Associated Press reported.

Apart from this, Suu Kyi's allies and rights organisations asserted that the accusations against her are politically driven and are an effort to cast doubt on her, validate the military's takeover of power, and prevent her from entering politics again.

According to The Associated Press report, a number of Suu Kyi's allies are co-defendants in several of her trials. Many top officials of her administration and party were also detained and prosecuted. A total of 11,174 individuals are presently being held for alleged resistance to the country's ruling military council, as per the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a private organisation that keeps tabs on government deaths and arrests.

Suu Kyi's attorneys were notified on Tuesday, according to three legal experts, that a new facility at the jail has been finished, and all future court appearances for Suu Kyi would take place there beginning on Thursday. Since they're not permitted to provide any information on her cases, the officials all talked on the condition of anonymity. One of the officials said that after her initial conviction last year, the government wanted to place her in solitary confinement, but that it had to wait until the new buildings at the main jail in Naypyitaw were finished.

