Aung San Suu Kyi's Son Calls On World To Take 'meaningful Steps' Against Myanmar's Junta

Kim Aris, the son of ousted State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi, called on international governments to impose “tougher sanctions” on the country’s draconian military junta. Suu Kyi was thrown out of power by a brutal military coup conducted by the Junta in August 2021. Following this, the leader of the now-dissolved National League for Democracy party was arrested by the autocratic regime.

In a one-on-one interview with Sky News, Suu Kyi’s son urged the international bodies to restrict the Junta from accessing aviation fuel and other such stringent measures. During the interview with the British news outlet, Aris commented on the lack of attention being paid to the situation in the Asian country and noted that ignorance is an indication of “disinterest”. “Unfortunately, I think it's kind of an indication of the disinterest of people in what's going on on the other side of the world... Until people themselves start to get involved, the governments aren't likely to do anything," Aris told Sky News. He pointed out that governments around the world did condemn the military coup, however, the institutions still need to take “meaningful steps” to address the situation.

What can be done?

Aris listed measures that can be taken to ensure that justice is served. "Tougher sanctions would help, and making sure the military is restricted or completely cut off from aviation fuel and those kinds of things. This would help immensely,” he told Sky News. "And just being able to get aid to the people who need it. At the moment, the military is cutting off all aid to everybody,” he added. Citing a report published by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Suu Kyi’s son noted that China and Russia are the main suppliers of advanced military weapons to the ruling junta.

The whereabouts of Suu Kyi remains unknown

While Aris grew up in the United Kingdom and remained there, Suu Kyi returned to Myanmar to make a comeback in the country’s politics. In the thought-provoking interview, Aris made it clear that the whereabouts of the Asian nation’s prominent figure remain unknown. “Yes. I haven't really received any concrete news about her whereabouts and I haven't had any communication with her since before the coup,” Aris told the British news outlet. So despite my requests for official channels, I haven't received any response. It is hard, but I'm kind of used to it, having lived with this most of my life,” he concluded.