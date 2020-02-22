Auschwitz Memorial Calls Out Amazon For Selling 'Nazi Propaganda' Books

Auschwitz memorial has called out Jeff Bezos' Amazon to remove all “hateful” anti-Semitic children's book for sale on the website on February 21. The British-based Holocaust Educational Trust (HET) has explained their disgust after seeing “distinguished publishers” such as Amazon, to sell copies of Julius Streicher's The Poisonous Mushroom. Streicher was a member of the Nazi Party and also founded the anti-Semitic newspaper Der Stürmer which was used to promote Nazi propaganda.

Hateful, virulently antisemitic Nazi propaganda is available for sale not only on @AmazonUK. Books by authors like Julius Streicher can be found also on @amazon & @AmazonDE.



Such books should be removed immediately. | @JeffBezos @AmazonHelp https://t.co/rxNWZj8iDs pic.twitter.com/viBjjZsYI5 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) February 21, 2020

The Poisonous Mushroom was originally published in 1938 is a colouring book which uses a string of anti-Semitic troupes to make children learn that Jewish people “abuse little boys and girls”. Furthermore, this book was even used as evidence during Streicher's Nuremberg trial after which he was executed. According to the international media reports, the record of the same trial stated that the “book brands the Jew as a prosecutor of the labour class, as a race defiler, devil in human form, a poisonous mushroom, and a murderer”.

The HET said in its letter to Amazon, “As the Holocaust moves from living history, our survivors regularly raise the concern that Holocaust denial and antisemitism still persist. Given the frequency of issues of hateful items being sold over Amazon”.

'Disturbing' Christmas ornaments

This is also not the first time Amazon has been criticised for selling a range of Christmas ornaments displaying the former concentration camp that sellers had posted on its website. This move by Amazon followed a tweet from the Auschwitz Memorial which called out the E-commerce site to remove the 'disturbing and disrespectful' merchandise.

Along with the Christmas tree ornaments, Amazon also had an image of Nazi death camps where millions of people were killed during World War II on bottle openers and a mouse-pad. The images also included those of railway lines leading to the gates of former camps, the barbed wire fences where mainly Jews were forced to house.

It seems that @amazon has removed all of the "Christmas ornaments" with the images of the former Auschwitz camp. Thank you everyone for your activity and response. https://t.co/VGFnSDMWM9 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 1, 2019

After the removal of ornaments, the Memorial again posted another range of products saying 'it is not over yet'. Amazon again removed the 'questionable items' and the Memorial thanked the people of the internet for their swift response which made the change happen.

