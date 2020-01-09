Aussie Drug Dealer Pledges 10% Of His Profits To Bushfire Crisis

With Australia still battling raging wildfires, an Australian drug dealer has pledged to donate 10 per cent of his profits to the wildfire crisis. According to reports, the dealer sent a message to all his buyers and contracts wherein he said that they were going to donate a certain amount of their earnings to the ongoing crisis. The message further read that it was not a joke and they were really serious about helping out.

Australian businessman pledges money for bushfire crisis

Australian businessman Andrew Forrest pledged a total of $70 million to help all those fighting the bushfires and those who were affected by it. According to reports, the donation had been divided to cater to different aspects and have the desired impacts. $50 million had been allocated to create a concrete plan to tackle future bushfires. $10 million will be used to build a volunteer army with an intention to cater to areas located in the country's mining and agricultural sectors. The remaining donation will be used to help communities affected by the wildfires and help them rebuild their lives.

Celebrities raise funds for the wildfire crisis

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres launched a $5 million fundraiser for the ongoing fire crisis. DeGeneres said that she had been overwhelmed by what she saw on the television about the people and animals who had died in the wildfires alongside all those who had lost their homes. The situation in Australia prompted her to start the fundraiser on online platform 'GoFundMe'.

According to reports, a total of $335,000 had been raised in a matter of just 10 hours with Shutterfly who is also a partner with The Ellen DeGeneres Show making a $100,000 donation. One of her supporters even thanked Ellen for doing such a noble thing and said that he/she felt for what was happening to both people and animals in Australia.

Australian comedian Celeste Barber has also managed to raise more than $30 million for fire services tackling the wildfires. The comedian has more than 6.4 million followers on Instagram and that has prompted people from the UK, US and France to make donations in order to raise funds for the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

