Australia: Family Accidentally Orders 2,300 Toilet Rolls Prior To Supermarket Sell-out

Toowoomba's Janetzki family in Australia has purchased 2,300 toilet rolls prior to national supermarket sell-out. According to the reports, the family had accidentally ordered 48 boxes of 48 rolls instead of their usual box of 48 rolls from the online delivery services. They reportedly received a whooping 2,304 rolls and were charged $3,264 instead of $68 which the family realised after the delivery service stacked up two-pallet order on their doorstep days later.

Two pallet order

As per the reports, the family estimates it is enough to last them 12 years. For the past two years, the Janetzkis have been ordering one box of 48 rolls every 12 weeks. Post Christmas, the family decided to change the product and set up a new subscription. Ms Janetzki reportedly said that it asked for the quantity and she wrote 48 thinking that she want a box with 48 rolls in it. A couple of days after the order was placed they received an email saying the order was on the way. Ms Janetzki said that there was a knock on the door and the delivery guy said that he has got two pallets of toilet paper. She said that when they checked the credit card statement they figured out that they placed an order of 48 boxes.

Fight over toilet paper

Meanwhile, Australian police reportedly said on March 5 that a fight over toilet paper amid the fears of coronavirus outbreak ended with a man being tasered. According to the reports, police were called to the store in the New South Wales town of Tamworth, which is situated four hours north of Sydney after a man allegedly lashed out and attacked another customer and a worker. More than 50 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Australia so far which includes an eight-month-old baby in Adelaide, as per reports.

