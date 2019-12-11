Survey Shows Australians Drive More Carefully With Pavlova In Car Than With Kids

A very strange survey shows that Australians drive more carefully with pavlova in their car than with kids. The survey was conducted by the National Roads and Motorists' Association also known as NRMA, which showed that over 95 per cent of the participants drove more carefully with pavlova in their cars compared to driving alone or with a child.

A strange survey

Over 1,000 people participated in the survey and NRMA monitored driving experience of 20 participants. The drivers were monitored over an eight-day period in three aspects, while they were driving alone, driving with a child or driving with pavlova. During the survey, more than half of people said that they were more cautious while driving with a child but over 12 per cent said that they became more careful driving with pavlova.

According to consumer psychologist Dr Adrian Camilleri, when people become expert drivers they drive in autopilot mode but they also tend to drive in autopilot mode when they are in a comfortable environment. People become more cautious when a strange situation arrives. Driving with a child is very normal, but driving a dessert home is a situation that arrives rarely and that may be one of the causes in them becoming more cautious.

Over 60 per cent of participants were more cautious in braking while driving with pavlova and half of those became more cautious during a corner turn. Around 45 per cent of participants recorded less use of cellphones with pavlova and 20 per cent improved their speed while driving with a child. The survey also revealed that 19 per cent of the participants checked their mobile phones while 18 per cent of them checked while driving. 27 per cent of participants showed bad habits like eating while driving, 26 per cent admitted that they were among the first ones to speed off after traffic lights turned green. 75 per cent of them rated their driving skills above average.

