Australia: 23-year-old Killed By Shark While Swimming Near The Great Barrier Reef

A 23-year-old man who was swimming with friends near the Great Barrier Reef in Australia was attacked and killed by a shark, the police reportedly informed about the case of casualty on April 7. As per reports, the police said that the man named Zachary Robba had sustained several serious injuries on his entire body and breathed his last on April 6 after being taken to the hospital in Queensland state.

On briefing further about the investigation, the police officials reportedly said that the shark attacked the man around 5.30pm on April 6 as he swam near a charter boat off North West Island, in the Great Barrier Reef. This is not the first time, incident of shark attacks have happened in the popular tourist region in the past two years. The attack on April 6 came as Australia was under strict rules that prohibit group activities as an initiative to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

According to reports, Robba was a wildlife ranger and was happily enjoying working at his 'dream job' on the southern Barrier Reef with a group of other rangers until he was attacked. After hearing about the demise of their ex-student, Robba's former school, Iona College in Brisbane, paid tribute to him and reportedly said that he was in love with his job and embracing all that it entailed.

A family friend of the deceased reportedly told a media outlet that Zachary was much dedicated to his work and he was also a down-to-earth legend. He was someone who was loved by all and will be remembered always. The friend added that every time the gang met, Robba would eventually bring laughter on their face

