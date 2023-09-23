Australia Advocates Greater Representation, Backs India & Japan For Permanent UNSC Seats

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, on Friday extended her support behind India and Japan to become permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). During her address at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Wong emphasised the need for Security Council reforms, calling for increased permanent and non-permanent representation for Africa, Latin America, and Asia.

Wong stated, "For UNSC's contribution to African Union-led operations. Our commitment to peace and security is why Australia seeks a seat in the Security Council for the year 2029-30. And it is why we pursue Security Council reforms. We must ensure greater permanent and non-permanent representation for Africa, Latin America, Asia, including permanent seats for India and Japan. And we must demand more of permanent members, including constraints on the use of veto."

Portuguese President's support for India and Brazil

On Wednesday, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa echoed similar sentiments by backing India and Brazil for permanent membership in a reformed Security Council. During his address at the UNGA session, he highlighted the changing global landscape and the need to recognise countries like India and Brazil as essential players on the international stage.

"...The concept of security corresponds to a world that no longer exists. Portugal has defended that countries like Brazil and India become permanent members. This decision should be made. These countries cannot be ignored," he asserted.

International leaders rally behind India's bid for permanent UNSC seat

Support for India's bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council has been gaining momentum globally. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during the G20 summit, expressed his nation's pride in India's aspiration to join the UNSC as a full member.

"We would be proud if a country like India became a permanent member of the UN Security Council. As you know, the world is bigger and larger than five (permanent members). And when we say the world is larger than five, what we mean is that it's not only about the US, UK, France, China, and Russia. We don't want to have just these five countries on the Security Council," Erdogan stated during the G20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi.

India has consistently pushed for reforms in global systems, including the United Nations Security Council.