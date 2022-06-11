Australia Agrees To Pay $830 Mn Penalty For Scrapped French Submarines Deal For AUKUS Pact

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, on June 11, confirmed that the country has agreed to pay €550 million (A$830m) in a settlement for scrapping the French attack class submarine project ahead of the signing of the Trilateral Joint Steering Groups AUKUS pact that was reached after the 18-month consultation period. Canberra will pay the submarine builder Naval Group over the former Scott Morrison government’s snubbing of the $90bn project ahead of signing the 'Exchange of Naval Nuclear Propulsion Information Agreement’ AUKUS pact with the United Kingdom and the US.

AUKUS defence alliance was signed in September 2021 in a bid to confront strategic tensions in the Pacific where China-US rivalry is growing.

In an attempt to reset Australia’s strained ties with France, the Australian government announced in a statement that it will bear the compensation outlined in the confidential settlement of the deal. Canberra had replaced it with the AUKUS partnership to acquire at least eight nuclear-propelled submarines and other advanced defense technologies with US and UK instead. Albanese on Saturday lamented the former Morrison administration's actions that “caused enormous tension in the relationship between Australia and France.”

“This is a fair and an equitable settlement which has been reached. It follows, as well, discussions that I’ve had with President [Emmanuel] Macron and I thank him for those discussions and the cordial way in which we are re-establishing a better relationship between Australia and France,” said the Australian Prime Minister.

French defence minister welcomes Australia’s cooperation on settlement pay

French defence minister, Sebastien Lecornu, welcomed Australia’s cooperation on the settlement. “It permits us to turn a page in our bilateral relations with Australia and look to the future,” he said on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore. “Just because a government in the past did not keep its word, it does not mean we have to forget our strategic relationship,” the French defense minister stressed.

“Australia has a new team in power, we are happy to be able to work with them,” he added. The total costs to be borne by the Australian taxpayers are estimated to be $3.4bn, which is below the $5.5bn that was approved for the deal from the budget. This compensation amount will still be “an extraordinary waste from a government that was always big on the announcement but not good on delivery, and from a government that will be remembered as the most wasteful government in Australia’s history since federation,” said Albanese.

'It permits us to turn a page..'

The exchanges on the scrapped deal’s settlement between the French and his Australian leader were released to the Australian press. “It permits us to turn a page in our bilateral relations with Australia and look to the future,” French defense minister Lecornu reiterated on the sideline of the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit. Anthony Albanese is also reportedly expected to travel to France in order to “reset a relationship beset by pretty obvious tensions.” “I’m looking forward to taking up President Macron’s invitation to me to visit Paris at the earliest opportunity,” he outlined in the statement.

The three nations Australia, the UK and the US inked the AUKUS pact to specifically will deal with the security and military assertiveness of Beijing in the Indo-Pacific region. After Australia elected Albanese as the new head of the state, the latter had informed the press that he will consider a personal meeting with President Macron in France "as being absolutely vital to resetting that relationship, which is an important one for Australia’s national interests.” Canberra's opposition leader, Peter Dutton, meanwhile noted that Albanese may have devised a plan as defence minister before the elections. Albanese slammed Dutton saying that he had presided over an “all-announcement, no-delivery” government.