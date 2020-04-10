COVID-19: NSW Announces $5,000 Fine For People Who Cough Or Spit On Emergency Workers

While Australia has more than 6,100 coronavirus cases, the New South Wales (NSW) government has reportedly increased penalty for people who deliberately cough or spit on emergency workers. According to international media reports, the government announced that the offenders can get an ‘on-the-spot fine’ of $5,000 if they affect healthcare workers, police, pharmacists, or other public officials. The recent move by the authorities come after several cases came to light where people were deliberately infecting the workers with coronavirus.

While speaking to an international media outlet, New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard said that the doctors, nurses, police and pharmacists are putting their health and safety on the line to protect the people, and a threat to them, is a threat to the government. Brad reportedly said that the virus has infected thousands of health workers around the world and killed many, and if someone ‘deliberately’ risks people’s health, then they would be fined and possibly imprisoned. As per reports, the government has further also included a clause in the legislation in which people who spit or coughs on a police officer can face up to six months behind bars.

Moreover, New South Wales Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliot reportedly said that he finds recent action by people ‘utterly foul and obnoxious’. He said that the behaviour is ‘potentially life-threatening’. Elliot said that if one cough or spits on the people who are putting their own safety on the line to protect will face consequences and will be slapped with a fine.

According to an international media outlet, NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has ordered his officers to be on the lookout for people who seek to cause panic during this time. Fuller reportedly said that the police won’t hesitate to take action. Further adding that the rules are clear and they apply to everyone.

