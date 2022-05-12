Australia Asks Nationals To Reconsider Travel Plans To Sri Lanka; Issues Travel Advisory

In the midst of Sri Lanka’s unparalleled economic crisis, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) of Australia has advised travellers to reconsider their plans to visit Sri Lanka. The statement has been issued against the backdrop of the advancing political turmoil in the island nation. Furthermore, the Australian national cricket team has also been informed about the existing security situation as they are slated to tour Sri Lanka next month, News Cutter reported.

From early June to mid-July, the Australian cricket team is scheduled to play three T20 Internationals, five ODIs, as well as two Test matches at Kandy, Colombo, and Galle respectively, ABC News reported. A spokesperson for Cricket Australia stated that the ongoing crisis in Sri Lanka was being actively monitored.

Furthermore, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced efforts to create a new administration to help the nation move forward as it continues to struggle with economic and political turmoil. The Sri Lankan leader claimed in a series of tweets on Thursday that efforts will be taken to guarantee that the island country does not descend into chaos and that it continues to progress.

Sri Lanka crisis: Massive protests pave way for Mahinda Rajapaksa's resignation

Protests around the country against the Rajapaksa administration forced Mahinda Rajapaksa to relinquish the position of Prime Minister. Meanwhile, Mahinda Rajapaksa's elder brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced that a new Prime Minister and cabinet will be decided upon this week. He also stated that the next government will be given the option to modify the constitution in order to give the parliament more power.

1/4

Steps will be taken to form a new gov to prevent the country falling into anarchy & to maintain the affairs of the state that have come to a halt.



A PM who commands majority in Parliament & is able to secure the confidence of the people will be appointed within this week. — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) May 12, 2022

2/4

The new gov will be given the opportunity to present a new program & empowered to take the country forward.

Further, steps will be taken to amend the constitution to re-enact the contents of the 19th Amendment to further empower the Parliament. — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) May 12, 2022

Curfew in Sri Lanka

In addition to this, after Rajapaksa loyalists attacked peaceful demonstrators and security officers were allegedly directed to shoot individuals, Sri Lankan authorities had extended the curfew imposed to another day on Wednesday, Associated Press reported.

Following an economic meltdown that has pushed Sri Lanka to the verge of bankruptcy and left its people suffering shortages of fuel, food, and other basic amenities, nationwide protesters have called for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's ouster.

Later, on Monday, government loyalists attacked peaceful protestors camping near the prime minister's residence and the president's office, demanding their resignations, while police stood by and did little to prevent them. Angry people around the nation retaliated by torching down the properties of ruling party leaders and taking Rajapaksa loyalists head-on, Associated Press reported.

The ensuing violence claimed the lives of eight individuals, including a governing party politician and two police officers, and injured 219 others, according to the military ministry. In addition, 104 structures and 60 automobiles were destroyed by fire.

Sri Lanka crisis

The Sri Lankan government is currently attempting to provide the basic requirements of its 22 million residents in the face of the economic catastrophe caused by financial mismanagement and ill-timed tax cuts. Sri Lanka is facing acute food and energy shortages, prompting it to turn to its neighbours for help. The slump is being blamed on foreign exchange problems created by a tourism ban imposed during the COVID-19 outbreak.

(Image: AP/ Facebook-Gotabaya Rajapaksa)